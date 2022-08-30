The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Food Basket’s DA BUX Program Prioritizes Nutrition Education for Hawaiʻi’s Children

The Food Basket-Hawai‘i Island’s Food Bank took its first stride in creating place-based nutrition education resources for Hawai‘i’s keiki (the Hawaiian word for children). Launched in 2021, the book Kai and Hōkū Explore Foods of Hawaiʻi helps families and early childcare providers explore local fruits and vegetables with their children. It features the popular mascots, Kai and Hōkū, of the Keiki Heroes public health initiative as they learn about eight crops commonly grown in Hawai‘i, including ‘ulu (breadfruit) and kāpiki pākē (bok choy). The book offers hands-on learning activities and simple recipes, making each fruit and vegetable an exciting adventure and valuable learning experience for young food explorers.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/08/31/food-baskets-da-bux-program-prioritizes-nutrition-education-hawaiis-children

