Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 20:05 Hits: 6

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Eater reporter Bettina Makalintal about her recent piece, "Why Do So Many Recipes Call for So Little Garlic?"

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/30/1120126888/it-seems-like-everyone-loves-garlic-eater-looks-at-why-do-recipes-use-so-little