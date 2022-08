Articles

Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Victor Edalia turned a trash dump into a farm. He hoped to earn extra income but decided to give away free produce during the pandemic. Now hundreds of needy families enjoy his harvest.

(Image credit: Thomas Bwire)

