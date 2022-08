Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 09:10 Hits: 4

Steak prices have decreased as meatpackers processed more beef. But drought-stricken cattle ranchers are having to cut their herds, which is likely to lead to higher beef prices in the future.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/30/1120023642/beef-prices-are-down-right-now-but-that-may-not-last