Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 04:00 Hits: 0

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is voluntarily recalling 44 oz Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies because they may contain metal. The product comes in a clear plastic jug formed to a bear shape. The recall affects only the following Best By Date, Lot Numbers, and time stamps, printed on the

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/df-stauffer-biscuit-co-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-market-pantry-white-fudge-animal-cookies-best