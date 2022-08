Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 00:38 Hits: 0

Out of an abundance of caution, Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. is voluntarily recalling select dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and bun products listed below that were used in limited products made between March 21,2022 and April 25, 2022, following the expanded Lyons Magnus recall dated August 10, 202

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/piantedosi-baking-company-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-due-recall-raw-material-lyons-magnus