Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 21:04 Hits: 8

Unripe watermelons are cooked over flames are a summer delicacy available only for a short time. The dish is made in the southern part of Gaza, traditionally associated with Bedouin desert culture.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/25/1119480821/for-some-in-the-gaza-strip-summer-tastes-like-a-baby-watermelon-cooked-over-flam