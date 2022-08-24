The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dr. E. Eubanks: A People Person Helping the Peoples Department Build Equity

The youngest of ten children, Gina Elaine Eubanks grew up in rural Clinton, Louisiana, participating in 4-H. Her 35-year career in higher education brought her back to her native state, where she serves as the associate vice president and program leader at the Louisiana State University AgCenter. In this role, one of her duties is helping coordinate research and extension programs in nutrition and food sciences.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/08/24/dr-e-eubanks-people-person-helping-peoples-department-build-equity

