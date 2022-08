Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 04:00 Hits: 0

Rushdi Food Industries, an Israeli based manufacturer, is voluntarily recalling their Mighty Sesame 10.9 Oz Organic Tahini (Squeezable) with the specific expiration date of 3/28/23 due t0 potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infect

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/rushdi-foods-issues-voluntary-recall-one-lot-their-mighty-sesame-organic-tahini-109-oz-squeeze