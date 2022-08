Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 04:00 Hits: 0

South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. Pouches Lot #29329 Best If Used By April 29, 2023 due to pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts. This recall has been initiated due to mislabeling issue where a packaging run of pecans was labeled as Chopped Walnuts. Pe

http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/south-georgia-pecan-co-recalls-great-value-4oz-walnut-chopped-pouches-due-pouch-containing-pecan