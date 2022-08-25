Butter recalled over Listeria concerns

Articles

Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, CO, is recalling its 3.5-ounce tubs of ” Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter” food due to a recall from our frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter ” were distributed at Wegmans Food Markets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington DC.

The product comes in a 3.5-ounce, black plastic cup with a Wegmans label around and on the lid. The cup has a sealed lidding film under the lid. There is a “Best By” and Lot # printed with blue ink by the label around the cup. The following products are subject to this recall.

Product Name Item # UPC Code Lot # Expiration Date Qty WegmansLemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct 44324 0 77890 44324 8 16314 07/05/22 43 Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct 44324 0 77890 44324 8 16357 07/16/22 121 Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct 44324 0 77890 44324 8 16438 07/21/22 84 Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct 44324 0 77890 44324 8 16536 08/09/22 92 Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct 44324 0 77890 44324 8 16619 08/24/22 252 Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct 44324 0 77890 44324 8 16702 09/14/22 84 Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct 44324 0 77890 44324 8 16722 09/15/22 42 Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct 44324 0 77890 44324 8 16761 09/22/22 30 Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct 44324 0 77890 44324 8 16797 09/30/22 95 Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct 44324 0 77890 44324 8 16829 10/06/22 126 Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct 44324 0 77890 44324 8 16902 10/18/22 135 Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter 3.5oz 8ct 44324 0 77890 44324 8 17037 11/17/22 33

