Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 09:16 Hits: 7

Despite long distance, work trips and the pandemic, one couple found a way to keep their tradition of sharing a banana split at Dairy Queen for over 30 years.

(Image credit: Brad and Susan Wall)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/23/1118843468/couple-dairy-queen-anniversary