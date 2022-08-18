The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FNS Honors Traditions and Supports the Sovereignty of Tribal Nations

Tribal nations across what we now consider the Great Plains relied for millennia on their buffalo relatives for food, medicine, clothing, tools, and shelter. Yet today it is hard to find buffalo meat on school meal trays in the very areas where they once sustained Native communities. The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is working with tribal partners to figure out why and to remove the barriers we can.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/08/18/fns-honors-traditions-and-supports-sovereignty-tribal-nations

