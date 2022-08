Articles

Published on Friday, 19 August 2022

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, CO, is recalling its 3.5-ounce tubs of " Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter" food due to a recall from our frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/epicurean-butter-recalls-wegmans-lemon-dill-finishing-butter-because-possible-health-risk