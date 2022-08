Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022 16:49 Hits: 4

Governments are watching lucrative alcohol tax revenues dry up, as people drink less. In Japan, a plan to counter that trend is running into controversy.

(Image credit: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/18/1118163173/japans-tax-alcohol-young-people-campaign