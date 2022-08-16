Wild Cherry Capri Sun recalled after consumer complaints of chemical taste

Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Kraft Heinz is announcing a recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

“The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” according to the recall on the company website. “Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.”

The “Best When Used By” date on the products is June 25, 2023.

The issue was discovered after the company received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product. The company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.

Consumers who purchased these items should not consume the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement. The company did not provide product photographs with the recall notice.

Product Size Name of Product Packaging Description Manufacturer Code on Pouch Manufacturer Code on Carton Carton UPC Case UPC 6.6 FL OZ Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend Individual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons.Note:Cases shipped to retailers include 4 cartons that are shrink-wrapped together. Product is sold by the carton at retail. 25JUN2023

WXX LYY ####Note: #### would be between 0733-0900 for product affected by this issue.XX may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10.YY may be 01 through 12. 25JUN2023

WXX #### CT1404.Note: #### would be between 0733-1000 for product affected by this issue.XX may be 01, 02, or 03. 0 8768400100 4 87684 00409 00

