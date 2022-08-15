US Hepatitis A person to person outbreak hits 44,436 since 2016

Articles

Published on Monday, 15 August 2022

Since the outbreaks were first identified in 2016, 37 states have publicly reported the following as of August 5, 2022:

• Cases: 44,436

• Hospitalizations: 27,163 (61%)

• Deaths: 424

According to the CDC, when hearing about hepatitis A, many people think about contaminated food and water. However, in the United States, hepatitis A is more commonly spread from person to person. Since March 2017, CDC’s Division of Viral Hepatitis (DVH) has been assisting multiple state and local health departments with hepatitis A outbreaks, spread through person-to-person contact.

The hepatitis A vaccine is the best way to prevent hepatitis A virus (HAV) infection:

• The following groups are at highest risk for acquiring HAV infection or developing serious complications from HAV infection in these outbreaks and should be offered the hepatitis A vaccine in order to prevent or control an outbreak:

◦ People who use drugs (injection or non-injection)

◦ People experiencing unstable housing or homelessness

◦ Men who have sex with men (MSM)

◦ People who are currently or were recently incarcerated

◦ People with chronic liver disease, including cirrhosis, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C

• One dose of single-antigen hepatitis A vaccine has been shown to control outbreaks of hepatitis A.1,2.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/us-hepatitis-a-person-to-person-outbreak-hits-44436-since-2016/