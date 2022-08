Articles

King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products out of an abundance of caution following a recall of an ingredient used in the pretzel products from one of its suppliers, Lyons Magnus. Lyons Magnus is recalling this ingredient due

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/kings-hawaiianr-issues-voluntary-recall-pretzel-slider-buns-pretzel-hamburger-buns-and-pretzel-bites