The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Discovering Trends in the 2019 National Farmers Market Managers Survey

Category: Food Hits: 7

The 2019 National Farmers Market Survey conducted by the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) and the National Agricultural Statistical Service (NASS) collected data regarding the market practices of managers in 2019 from 10,000 farmers markets. Using trends and statistics found from these efforts, AMS and Wheaton College created five research briefs highlighting results from this survey and sharing insights into the trajectory for farmers markets into the future.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/08/11/discovering-trends-2019-national-farmers-market-managers-survey

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version