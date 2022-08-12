Cyclospora cases in US increase again

Articles

Federal officials report that the number of patients in an outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite have increased by more than a dozen in the past week.

The Food and Drug Administration says there are now 77 confirmed patients compared with 60 a week ago. The agency has not yet determined what food is the source of the parasite.

The agency reports that the patient count is steadily increasing as the number of patients increased to 60 this past week, up from 51 the week before last. The FDA has not released the age range of patients or their states of residence.

Traceback efforts have begun in relation to the outbreak, but the FDA has not reported what food or foods it is tracing. Similarily, the agency has begun sample collection and testing but it has not yet revealed what food or production location is subject to that testing.

The FDA also reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to a separate outbreak of Cyclospora infections, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 10, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.

