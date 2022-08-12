Nutritional products with Cronobacter and Botulism risk

Articles

Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that following continued collaboration and consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) the Company is expanding its July 28, 2022, voluntary recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates. A complete list of the recalled products is in the link below. Consumers also are advised not to consume any products that are beyond their Best By Date.

This recall is being conducted due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Although Clostridium botulinum has not been found in products, consumers are warned not to consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e., under the age of one).

While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.

Clostridium botulinum may cause a severe form of food poisoning. It can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided.

Root cause analysis indicates that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the link below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. Some products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope. Products included in the recall were distributed starting in April 2021.

The recalled products are*:

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/lyons-magnus-expands-voluntary-recall-include-additional-nutritional-and-beverage-products-due

