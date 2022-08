Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 09:31 Hits: 6

Artist KAWS has designed boxes — and collectible prizes — for Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo Berry and Frute Brute, which are back for General Mills' seasonal release of Monster Cereals.

(Image credit: General Mills)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/11/1116864193/general-mills-classic-monster-cereals-are-back-with-a-reimagined-look