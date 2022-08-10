The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Your Market is Only a Few Clicks Away: Navigating USDA’s Local Food Directories

Category: Food Hits: 7

USDA’s Local Food Directories make it easy for customers to find fresh local foods through four local outlets. Recent updates have made the directories easier to use on the go, on your phone or computer. We’ve also launched a new directory for agritourism. As the platform continues to grow, here are a few tips on how to navigate this resource. We especially hope you’ll use it during National Farmers Market Week, when supporting local markets can be a few clicks away.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/08/10/your-market-only-few-clicks-away-navigating-usdas-local-food-directories

