Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 20:59 Hits: 6

It's peak blackberry season in Oregon. And residents' fingers are sticky with sweet juice. Even if you don't live there, the blackberries you eat are likely from the state's Willamette Valley.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/10/1116802725/heres-why-oregonians-are-so-proud-of-their-blackberries