Banana peels make sugar cookies better for you

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 18:12 Hits: 6

Banana peels aren't always destined for the trash or compost anymore. They're making their way onto people's plates, replacing pork in 'pulled peel' sandwiches and getting fried up into 'bacon.' And now, researchers show that incorporating banana peel flour into sugar cookie batter makes the treats more healthful. In taste tests, cookies enriched with some banana peel flour were more satisfying than those baked with wheat flour alone.

