Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 04:00 Hits: 6

Royal Crest Dairy, of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/royal-crest-dairy-voluntarily-recalls-2-chocolate-milk-due-undeclared-egg