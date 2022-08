Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 19:38 Hits: 7

That’s it Nutrition, LLC of Los Angeles, Calif., is issuing a voluntary recall of its 3.5, 5.0, 16.0 ounce and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles because they may contain trace amounts of milk proteins. Truffle flavors include: Fig, Date, Banana, Raisin, and Fig with Sea Salt. People who

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/thats-it-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-proteins-dark-chocolate-truffles-various-flavors