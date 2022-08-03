Mary’s Center Provides Meaningful Support for WIC Families

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 14:48 Hits: 4

“Hello, Mommy!”

These are the first warm, welcoming words moms participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, hear when arriving for an appointment at the Mary’s Center (Petworth) WIC Clinic in Northwest D.C. If English isn’t mommy’s primary language – their team happily helps with Spanish, Amharic, French, or Mandarin translation.

https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/08/03/marys-center-provides-meaningful-support-wic-families