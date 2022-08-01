22 Solutions-Focused Stories on the Food System in 2022

Category: Food Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 08:00 Hits: 1

Authors: The Civil Eats Editors

Despite the stresses of an ongoing pandemic, extreme weather conditions, and an extreme news cycle, the team at Civil Eats continues to report on inspiring stories of success all along the food chain. We know that our readers are hungry for good news, and work hard to report on solutions to incredibly complex problems in the food system. As we take our annual summer hiatus this week, we share some of our recent reporting that shines a light on how communities are working to address the growing threat of climate change and corporate influence, better access to healthy, affordable food, and creating a more inclusive food and farm system for all.

Can Farmers Help Each Other Navigate Mental Health Crises?

The pandemic precipitated a new mental health crisis in ag. Programs have some federal funding—for now.

NYC Community Gardeners Might Have New Protection in the Fight Against Development

Designating community gardens as ‘Critical Environmental Areas’ could give neighborhoods a seat at the table when developers move in.

California Gives a Big Boost to Corner Stores that Sell Fresh Produce

The state’s Healthy Refrigeration Grant Program will invest $20 million to bring fresh produce to low-access communities in 2022.

Pandemic Disruptions Created an Opportunity for Organic School Meals in California

A large Bay Area school district that serves low-income families is on its way to offering 100 percent organic food. It’s not alone.

Is Michelle Wu America’s Food Justice Mayor?

The new leader of Boston is embarking on the most ambitious food policy agenda the city has ever seen, and one that could serve as an example for cities nationwide.

Soil Proof: The Plan to Quantify Regenerative Agriculture

With the 1,000 Farm Initiative, Jonathan Lundgren will spend the next 10 years studying the potential to draw carbon into the soil and bring life back to farm fields.

Can Small Seaweed Farms Help Kelp Scale Up?

While some farms plan to grow massive quantities of kelp, Atlantic Sea Farms is counting on Maine’s small-scale fishermen to expand the industry and distribute ownership.

Vegan Fridays for All? More Schools Offer Plant-Based Meals

Despite many challenges, schools are focusing on equity and nutrition in an effort to feed kids more options.

Photo Essay: How Nourish New York Is Still Feeding NYC

A program created to support farmers and feed New Yorkers amidst the pandemic’s food crisis is here to stay.

As Dollar Stores Proliferate, Some Communities Push Back

Dollar store parent companies say they’re feeding people in ‘food deserts,’ but critics say they’re making food inequity worse. Now, 25 municipalities have some form of moratorium on new stores.

Can Produce Prescription Programs Turn the Tide on Diet-Related Disease?

As the farm bill process ramps up and some hope to expand the use of Produce Rx programs, new research seeks to assess the impact of this “food as medicine” tactic.

Civil Eats TV: Let Them Bee

‘To save ourselves, we have to save the bees’: Caroline Yelle is breeding queen honey bees to survive the changing climate and multiple other threats.

How Mexican Public Health Advocates Fought Big Soda and Won

The new film ‘El Susto’ documents efforts to tax soda in Mexico at a time when Coca-Cola was more accessible than water and Type 2 diabetes was the leading cause of death.

In the Battle Over the Right to Repair, Open-Source Tractors Offer an Alternative

Proponents say an open-source farm equipment ecosystem is key to a future of more innovative, repairable, and environmentally adapted tools.

Public Libraries Are Making It Easy to Check Out Seeds—and Plant a Garden

Across the country, libraries are giving away seeds to encourage neighbors to plant food, spend more time outside, and build a relationship with nature.

Farmers Trial Climate-Friendly Chickpeas in Upstate New York

Introducing a new crop to the Finger Lakes region could give farmers access to a ready-made market—if growers can perfect their techniques.

This Antioxidant May Provide a Key Link Between Regenerative Agriculture and Human Health

Recent studies have found that crops grown with regenerative practices contain higher levels of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals. Ergothioneine, a ‘longevity vitamin,’ stands out as one of the most important in the bunch.

Will Climate Change Help Hybrid Grapes Take Root in the US Wine Industry?

Winemakers around the country are working to bring back indigenous and hybrid grape varieties that are better adapted to extreme weather and the new pests and diseases that come amid climate change.

‘Buy Nothing’ Groups Are Doubling as Food Distribution Networks

As inflation and grocery prices soar, a volunteer in San Francisco created a food pantry from scratch to feed neighbors in need. Now, she hopes the model catches on.

To Cut Ocean Plastic Pollution, Aquaculture Turns to Renewable Gear

Shellfish and kelp growers are exploring alternatives ranging from kelp-based ropes and lobster bait bags to oyster cages made solely from wood and metal.

This Pilot Program Is Supporting Tribal Food Sovereignty with Federal Dollars

Tribes are teaching the USDA about self-determination agreements in order to administer their own FDPIR food assistance programs. Will it be enough?

This San Francisco Supper Club Gives Youth a Chance to Reinvent Themselves

At Old Skool Café, young people whose lives have been impacted by violence, the foster care system, and incarceration are learning the ins and outs of the food business and forging new paths in the process.

The post 22 Solutions-Focused Stories on the Food System in 2022 appeared first on Civil Eats.