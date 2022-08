Articles

Published on Monday, 01 August 2022

Candy Funhouse in Ontario says the CCO will taste test thousands of sweet products each month. The company told CNBC that the job pays $100,000 a year and applicants can be as young as five.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/01/1114821102/canadian-company-is-looking-for-the-worlds-first-chief-candy-officer