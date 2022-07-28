The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

USDA Leveraging Modern Technology and Digital Tools to Improve Customer Service

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is driven to lead the way in customer-centered, data-driven service delivery across the Federal Government. It is our goal to accelerate the use of modern technology and digital tools that our internal and external customers expect in every aspect of their lives. We have made significant strides in advancing technology capabilities, including establishing the Office of the Chief Data Officer (CDO) and the Office of Customer Experience (OCX). The Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) through the IT Modernization initiative, has made major progress in modernizing our information technology (IT) infrastructure to what it is today.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/07/28/usda-leveraging-modern-technology-and-digital-tools-improve-customer-service

