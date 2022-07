Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 16:56 Hits: 6

Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections of Freeport, Maine is recalling its 8 oz resealable package of milk chocolate covered blueberries because they may contain undeclared chocolate covered almonds. People who have allergies to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/wilburs-maine-chocolate-confections-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-almonds-chocolate-covered