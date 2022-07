Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 16:13 Hits: 6

For decades, the lemon-lime drink has come in green bottles — but clear plastic is more easily recycled, the company says. Environmentalists say the issue is not the color but the single-use plastic.

(Image credit: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; The Coca-Cola Co.)

