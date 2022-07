Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 20:52 Hits: 7

Meat may dominate the grill, but the market for plant-based meat alternatives is growing. That growth is due, in part, to a belief that plant-based products are less susceptible to pathogens like E. coli and Salmonella.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/07/27/safetys-sake-handle-plant-based-meat-safely