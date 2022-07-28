FDA is investigating Cyclospora, Salmonella, Listeria, Hepatitis A, Cronobacter, Cereal and Frozen Food Outbreaks

Category: Food Hits: 7
The FDA is investigating a new outbreak of dozens of infections caused by the Cyclospora parasite.
Little information has been released, but the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that 51 people have been confirmed infected. The agency has not released any specific information about the patients such as their ages or where they live.
The FDA’s outbreak information indicated that a traceback investigation has begun, but it has not reported what food or foods are being traced. The agency has not initiated any on-site inspections or testing.
In another outbreak for which the cause remains undetermined, the FDA reports that the Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+ source has not been found. The outbreak status is listed as ended with 14 people having been confirmed infected. The FDA’s investigation in ongoing and traceback efforts are under way for unspecified food or foods.
There are seven other FDA outbreak investigations underway as of July 27. They include:
Additional outbreak information
The table below shows information about outbreak investigations being managed by FDA’s CORE Response Teams. The investigations are in a variety of stages. Some outbreaks have limited information with active investigations ongoing, others may be near completion. The table below has been abbreviated to show only active investigations.
A public health advisory will be issued for investigations that have resulted in specific, actionable steps for consumers to take to protect themselves, according to the FDA. Please direct your attention to those pages for the most up-to-date information on the investigation and for consumer protection information.
Outbreak and adverse event investigations that do not result in specific, actionable steps for consumers may or may not conclusively identify a source or reveal any contributing factors. Adverse event investigations rely on self-reported data. Although these reports may name a particular product, FDA will only indicate a product category in the table and will not publicly name a specific product until there is sufficient evidence to implicate that product as a cause of illnesses or adverse events. If a cause and/or contributing factors are identified that could inform future prevention, FDA commits to providing a summary of those findings.
Click here to go to the page with links to specific outbreak information.
Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/fda-is-investigating-cyclospora-salmonella-listeria-hepatitis-a-cronobacter-cereal-and-frozen-food-outbreaks/