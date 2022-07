Articles

Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., Santa Fe Springs, CA is recalling 17.6 oz packages of Marutomo Dashi Soup Base because they may contain undeclared wheat and soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consu

