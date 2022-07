Articles

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. of Spanish Fork, UT is announcing that it initiated a voluntarily recall of two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products because labels do not declare milk. Customers with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a serious allergic

http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/natures-sunshine-products-inc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-aivia-whey-protein-power-herbs