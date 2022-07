Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 12:11 Hits: 7

The new FX series The Bear centers on a fictional family owned Italian beef shop in Chicago, but the dish was already among the city's iconic foods.

(Image credit: Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/16/1111868465/chicago-italian-beef-the-bear