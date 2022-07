Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 22:09 Hits: 4

Chicago, Ill. – July 20, 2022 – Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC announced today, out of an abundance of caution, an expansion of its June 30th voluntary recall, to add one product and add additional Best By dates for four products to the list of recalled products. This recall is due to the potential

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/enjoy-life-natural-brands-llc-expands-voluntary-recall-select-bakery-products-due-potential-presence