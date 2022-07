Articles

Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a Lakewood, Colorado-based natural grocery retailer, is voluntarily recalling Natural Grocers® Brand 1-pound Organic Amaranth Grain due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections

