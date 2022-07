Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 18:24 Hits: 6

A suit has been filed against the maker of Skittles over titanium dioxide, a color additive that has been on the market for decades but which has been banned in food by European authorities.

(Image credit: Mark Lennihan/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/22/1112929301/skittles-lawsuit-titanium-dioxide