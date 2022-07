Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 13:09 Hits: 6

USDA Rural Developmentā€™s Rural Partners Network (RPN) is transforming how the federal government partners with rural communities to foster economic growth. With an alliance of federal agencies and civic partners, RPN helps create jobs, build infrastructure, and improve communities throughout rural America.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/07/18/rural-partners-network-promotes-prosperity-rural-communities