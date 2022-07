Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022

BrandStorm Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling 2 lots of Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry (lot # 2021363-1 & 2022026-1) pouches because of the presence or potential presence of lead above the FDA's recommended limits; per the serving size specified on the nutritional facts panel.

