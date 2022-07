Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 15 July 2022

CROWN PRINCE, INC. is recalling 3 oz. canned Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil because FDA testing found detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

