Uplifting the Black Food Narrative

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani talks with Chefs Tonya and David Thomas of H3irloom Food Group, a multi-dimensional culinary organization spanning catering, events, products, educational platforms, and sustainability through farming that strives to uplift the Black food narrative.

“As much as it is about trying to push forward, it is about us reaching back,” David tells Food Tank. “Before you can move forward, you got to know your history.”

Listen to the full conversation with Chefs Tonya and David Thomas on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” to hear about the importance of operating a 100 percent Black-owned food company, spotlighting the culinary talent of Baltimore, and educating the next generation of eaters and chefs.

