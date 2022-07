Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 20:41 Hits: 4

On a beautiful day, the Blaser Family welcomes visitors to their dairy farm in Oconto County, Wisconsin. They are hosting a “Breakfast on the Farm” event, where visitors enjoy eggs and pancakes. Tractors pull trailers touring this 1800-acre property, showcasing crops and cows.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/07/12/breakfast-farm