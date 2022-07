Articles

Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Belfonte Dairy is announcing a recall of the 1.5 quarts (1.41 L) “Chocolate to Die For” Premium Ice Cream produced at its Kansas City ice cream manufacturing facility. The product may contain undeclared peanuts. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or li

