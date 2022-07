Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 15:42 Hits: 6

The case centers on what consumers expect when they order a tuna sandwich: the word "tuna" appears 244 times in the plaintiff's 28-page amended complaint.

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/13/1111270816/subway-tuna-lawsuit