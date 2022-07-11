The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Heart-healthy, lower sodium version of traditional Chinese cuisine lowered blood pressure

Category: Food Hits: 6

Researchers have created a heart-healthy, lower sodium version of traditional Chinese cuisine that was appetizing, affordable and significantly lowered blood pressure among adults diagnosed with hypertension. The heart-healthy Chinese diet reduced sodium intake in half, from nearly 6,000 mg daily to about 3,000 mg daily, and featured reduced fat, increased protein and carbohydrates, twice as much dietary fiber and increased potassium. People with high blood pressure may benefit from adopting a similar heart-healthy, lower sodium diet.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220711095152.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version