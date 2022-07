Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 11:29 Hits: 4

As members of the middle class have fallen into poverty in the wake of the Taliban takeover, families are no longer able to serve sumptuous repasts on their traditional dining rugs.

(Image credit: NA/For NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2022/07/08/1105209297/afghanistans-depleted-dining-rugs-are-a-reminder-of-hunger-and-loss